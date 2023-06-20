Teens face dozens of charges after allegedly terrorizing southeast Calgary communities with airsoft guns
Police have laid 42 assault- and weapons-related charges against a trio of teenagers.
The teen males, all 16 or 17 years old, were arrested midday Monday during a high-risk traffic stop after police received reports of bystanders in the southeast Calgary communities of Auburn Bay and Legacy being shot at with "an unknown projectile."
The traffic stop occurred at 210 Avenue and Walgrove Drive S.E.
Police say they seized two airsoft guns, and that seven victims have been identified so far.
"The victimization of Calgarians through the use of firearms in any crime, or perceived use of firearms such as airsoft guns, is very real and can have lasting impacts on victims," police said in a release to media issued Tuesday.
The suspects, who cannot be named by law, are all scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on June 27.
