Tegan and Sara to walk red carpet, perform at Calgary film festival

After filming in Calgary earlier this year, a portion of Tegan and Sara's new TV series High School will be screened at the 2022 Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) – followed by a performance by the musicians.

The show is based on their 2019 memoir of the same name, in which Tegan and Sara Quinn reflect on their time as teens in Calgary in the '90s attending Crescent Heights High School.

Scenes for the series were shot in Calgary this past spring – including at Crescent Heights High School, which can be seen in the show’s trailer.

On Sept. 29, CIFF will play the first three episodes of the show at the Cineplex Odeon in Eau Claire starting at 8 p.m.

Before the screening, Tegan and Sara will walk the red carpet at 7 p.m.

Once the episodes have played, they'll partake in a Q and A session as well as an acoustic performance.

High School, written and directed by Clea DuVall (Happiest Season) features California-based twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as the Quinns.

Actress Cobie Smulders, known for her roles as Robyn Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in multiple Marvel projects, plays their mother.

High School debuts on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14.