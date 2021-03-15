CALGARY -- Beginning in April, the TELUS Convention Centre in downtown Calgary will house a large-scale vaccination site capable of hosting thousands of appointments each day.

According to Alberta Health Services, the site located at 136 Eighth Avenue S.E. will have approximately 100 vaccination stations and that number could balloon to 120 when vaccine supply is available.

Bookings for eligible recipients must be made in advance and the facility will not accept drop-in appointments.

The partnership between AHS, the convention centre and the City of Calgary will also include free parking for vaccine recipients.

"Calgarians have been incredible in their actions to keep each other safe throughout this pandemic," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement. "With vaccines now available for many, having a central location that could facilitate a huge vaccination effort was critical. That’s why The city is partnering to invest in the space required to solve the logistical element of this public health effort."

The site is scheduled to open April 5 and will see the number of immunization sites in the AHS Calgary Zone expand to 25. It's expected to operate seven days a week and will be open between eight and 16 hours each day, depending on supply.

To book an appointment, or for vaccine eligibility information, visit AHS COVID Vaccine or contact Health Link at 811.