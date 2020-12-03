CALGARY -- The mercury rose to a new daily record temperature high of 16.1 C on Thursday, eclipsing the previous mark — set in 1939 — by 3.3 degrees.

And Calgarians have a 'trifecta' of factors to thank for the warmth, which should stick around for a few days, says CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather meteorologist Kevin Stanfield.

"Gust speeds are playing their part, lots of wind out of the west, so that warm, dry air cycling through, then you've got high pressure, so that's causing subsident air to sink in as well — warming air that drops out of the sky — and on top of that, you also of course have plenty of sunlight. I call that the trifecta, when you get all three, generally speaking you're in for some nice weather."

Calgary should enjoy the bout of warmth through most of the week, said Stanfield.

"It's sticking around right through the week, we have a weather roadblock in place so we're staying under that high pressure air mass for a bit," he said.

This is the week to get last-minute winter chores done, weather-wise, said Stanfield.

"Put up those Christmas lights if you're like me and haven't done that yet," he said.