Russell Steven Tessier has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the 2007 death of 36-year-old Allan 'Gerry' Berdahl.

A jury found Tessier guilty of the charge on Friday in a Calgary courtroom following an 11 hour deliberation.

Allan Gerald Berdahl’s body was found east of Carstairs on March 16, 2007 near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Highway 581. Police deemed Berdahl’s death a homicide but an arrest was not made until 2015.

On December 17, 2015, Tessier, who was 49 years old at the time, was arrested by members of the RCMP historical homicide Unit and charged with first degree murder.

According to Allan Berdahl Sr., his son and Tessier were friends and the family has no idea what would prompt Tessier to turn on Gerry.

The Berdahl family took comfort in the verdict. "We are totally elated," said Berdahl Sr. "It is something we knew, it was there. we just had to get it to court. The jury did a great job, very diligent. They had a lot to go through. The prosecution put together a good case”

"We can move forward as a family and hold on to the good memories of Gerry. We know that (Tessier) is no longer on the street and can't do this to anyone else."

Berdahl Sr, says his son was known to police but was not a convict. The 36-year-old, known to his family as Gerry, had planned to move to Winnipeg in an attempt to get his lif on the right track.

The Crown commends the RCMP for its work on the Berdahl homicide case.

“The dedication of the RCMP must be recognized in this case for thoroughly investigating and preserving the investigation in 2007,” said Crown prosecutor Britta Kristensen in an emailed statement. “And then, in 2015, the historical homicide unit reexamined the case and found new leads that allowed for the successful prosecution of this cold case.”

The first degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.