The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland welcomes Calgarians to open house

The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland is welcoming Calgarians to join in a variety of free experiences during its open house Saturday.

Rebranding of the site took place earlier this month, changing from Fort Calgary, built by the North West Mounted Police in 1875.

"Under this new name, we are freer to expand the narrative of this place to encompass the many diverse histories of the land," stated The Confluence website.

"Stories of the North-West Mounted Police and Fort Calgary help to deﬁne this place, but there are other important stories to be told, too," stated The Confluence website.

"At The Conﬂuence, storytelling is liberated and history is an open and welcoming book."

The Confluence was also given a new Blackfoot name I’táámito’táaattsiiyio’pi, which means harmonious meeting place.

Staff are excited to celebrate the new name and brand, while also demonstrating the different ways the community can gather and connect on the land.

"There is room here to nurture all facets of arts and culture in our city, and we want to share it," said The Confluence president Jennifer Thompson in a news release.

Attendees can watch performances from drummers and dancers, listen to indigenous-led talks, take part in walking tours, gardening and crafts, and even spend some time in a petting zoo.

"We do so many different things at The Confluence, and there really is something here for everyone," said Thompson.

Saturday’s event gets underway at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at The Confluence, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E., with free parking in The Confluence lot.