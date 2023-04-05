The Headstones to perform at The Back Alley during Stampede 2023

The Headstones will perform in Calgary this summer at the Back Alley's new Stampede tent.

Presented by CJAY92, the band, known for songs like Tweeter And The Monkey Man, Cemetery and When Something Stands For Nothing, will play on Monday, July 10.

"The Headstones are Canadian legends and we’re very excited to welcome them this Stampede," said Kalman Goudkuil, the CEO of Calgary-based event company True Rhythm.

This year marks the first time The Back Alley will have a Stampede tent.

Located in the nightclub's parking lot in the 4600 block of Macleod Trail South, it will feature concerts, special events and corporate parties.

The first concert announcement for the venue was Sean Paul, who will perform on Tuesday, July 11.

Officials then announced Our Lady Peace would play on July 7 and Bush would take the stage on Thursday, July 13.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, but The Back Alley Stampede tent will be open starting on Stampede Sneak-a-Peek on July 6.

A hiring fair will take place on April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the tent you can visit The Back Alley's website.