The Incredible Tulk: Hitmen forward Oliver Tulk making big strides

Oliver Tulk, as seen in his Calgary Hitmen headshot. (Calgary Hitmen) Oliver Tulk, as seen in his Calgary Hitmen headshot. (Calgary Hitmen)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina