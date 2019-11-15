CALGARY – A 33-year-old Innisfail man is in custody after weapons, drugs and break-in tools were seized during an investigation into a stolen van.

RCMP spotted a suspicious vehicle in the town of Innisfail on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and confirmed the van had been stolen from the University of Calgary campus earlier that day.

The Calgary RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed to the town and members surrounded an apartment building along 52 Avenue. Streets were closed to pedestrians and traffic during the standoff that culminated with the arrest of 33-year-old Tyler James Ratledge.

No one was injured during the arrest.

As part of the investigation, RCMP seized:

An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine

A firearm

Ammunition

Break-in tools

Brass knuckles

Ratledge, who is known to police, faces 19 criminal charges including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

Possession of break-in tools

The accused is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 18.