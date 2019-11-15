Theft of van from U of C campus leads to police standoff in Innisfail
Items seized during the arrest of Tyler Ratledge in Innisfail in connection with the theft of a van from the U of C (RCMP)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 11:45AM MST
CALGARY – A 33-year-old Innisfail man is in custody after weapons, drugs and break-in tools were seized during an investigation into a stolen van.
RCMP spotted a suspicious vehicle in the town of Innisfail on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and confirmed the van had been stolen from the University of Calgary campus earlier that day.
The Calgary RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed to the town and members surrounded an apartment building along 52 Avenue. Streets were closed to pedestrians and traffic during the standoff that culminated with the arrest of 33-year-old Tyler James Ratledge.
No one was injured during the arrest.
As part of the investigation, RCMP seized:
- An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine
- A firearm
- Ammunition
- Break-in tools
- Brass knuckles
Ratledge, who is known to police, faces 19 criminal charges including:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- Possession of break-in tools
The accused is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 18.