These Calgary non-profits received $1M in funding to support affordable housing

Ten Calgary non-profits have been awarded $1 million in grant funding from the City of Calgary to support affordable housing projects.

The money will come through The Home Program, which was launched in 2017 and has funded over 100 housing projects in the city.

“These projects have demonstrated high responsiveness to issues impacting Calgarians in housing need, approximately half of the awarded projects are focused on housing supports for Indigenous People, Black and Racialized and equity deserving populations,” said Jeff Chase, the city’s chief housing officer.

The organizations receiving funding are:

Calgary John Howard Society (CJHS);

Closer to Home;

Distress Centre;

Highbanks Independent Living for Parenting Youth Society;

Miskanawah Community Services Association;

Momentum;

Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing Project Limited (SORAH);

The SHARP Foundation;

Trellis Society; and

Woods Homes.

The city estimates this round of funding will help 1,400 Calgarians living in or supported by affordable housing and service providers.

The projects will begin implementation later this year and are expected to be complete by late 2026.