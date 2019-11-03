These throwback McDonald's Happy Meal toys are coming to a location near you
In this Jan. 20, 2012 photo, the McDonald's logo and a Happy Meal box with french fries and a drink are posed at McDonald's, in Springfield, Ill. (AP / Seth Perlman)
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 11:56AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 3, 2019 1:59PM MST
CALGARY – Parents all across Canada will be able to share a little bit of their childhood with their own kids this month as McDonald's is celebrating a big milestone.
Beginning this week, McDonald's Canada will be selling special 40th anniversary Happy Meals that contain some of the most popular toys ever to be found inside them.
Between November 7 and 10, families will be able to collect one of 15 popular toys in the Surprise Happy Meal.
The toys included in the special meals are:
- Cowboy McNugget (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (not available in Quebec) (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
"Happy Meal toys are as synonymous to childhood as the iconic red boxes are to the McDonald's brand," said Antoinette Benoit, chief marketing officer of McDonald's Canada in a release. "Now, parents can share fond memories with their kids while creating new ones as they unbox their Surprise Happy Meal to discover an old favourite."
In addition to providing fun and good food to Canadian families, a portion of each Happy Meal sold in Canada has gone towards supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Since 2004, the Happy Meal program has raised more than $70 million to help families stay close together while their child receives medical treatment.
The Surprise Happy Meal is available in 90 countries around the world and will be available in Canada while supplies last.