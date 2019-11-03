CALGARY – Parents all across Canada will be able to share a little bit of their childhood with their own kids this month as McDonald's is celebrating a big milestone.

Beginning this week, McDonald's Canada will be selling special 40th anniversary Happy Meals that contain some of the most popular toys ever to be found inside them.

Between November 7 and 10, families will be able to collect one of 15 popular toys in the Surprise Happy Meal.

The toys included in the special meals are:

Cowboy McNugget (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (not available in Quebec) (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (not available in Quebec) (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

"Happy Meal toys are as synonymous to childhood as the iconic red boxes are to the McDonald's brand," said Antoinette Benoit, chief marketing officer of McDonald's Canada in a release. "Now, parents can share fond memories with their kids while creating new ones as they unbox their Surprise Happy Meal to discover an old favourite."

In addition to providing fun and good food to Canadian families, a portion of each Happy Meal sold in Canada has gone towards supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Since 2004, the Happy Meal program has raised more than $70 million to help families stay close together while their child receives medical treatment.

The Surprise Happy Meal is available in 90 countries around the world and will be available in Canada while supplies last.