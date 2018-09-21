Members of the Calgary Police Service have located a stolen car near the Village Square Leisure Centre after someone made off with the vehicle that had an elderly woman inside.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was parked outside of the Village Square Co-op gas bar, in the 2500 block of 52 Street N.E., at approximately 9:00 p.m. The driver was putting air in the tires when an unknown person got behind the wheel and drove off. The victim called 911 and explained that his elderly mother had been in the car at the time of the theft.

Police scoured the area for the stolen car before it was spotted in the parking lot of Village Square Leisure Centre, a short distance from where the theft occurred.

The senior was still seated inside the car and appeared unharmed. The offender had fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of police.

CPS members, including K-9, continue to search the neighbouring communities for the offender.