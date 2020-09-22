CALGARY -- Monday evening's collision at a southwest interchange has claimed a third life.

Police confirm the driver of a Honda Insight died in hospital from the injuries she suffered in the crash that occured shortly after 6:30 p.m. along Stoney Trail near the James McKevitt Road overpass

According to police, the driver of the compact car was attempting to merge from James McKevitt Rd. into the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail when it crossed in front of the path of a westbound Dodge D300 truck and was struck on the driver's side.

The impact of the collision sent both vehicles into the eastbound lanes of the ring road.

Two occupants of the car, a 72-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat and a 77-year-old man in the backseat, were pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. Police confirm she died in hospital.

The 33-year-old driver of the truck suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators have ruled out alcohol, drugs and excess speed as possible factors in the fatal collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.