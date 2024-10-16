This Calgary bylaw update could change how you shovel this winter

While the fluffy white stuff hasn't started falling quite yet, the City of Calgary is reminding residents about updates to snow-clearing bylaws that could change how they shovel this winter.

As part of the new winter maintenance policy, the city says bylaws have been updated to include new fines for shovelling snow from private property into public spaces.

"This includes when snow is shovelled from areas like driveways or private walkways into public space like the road or a bike lane," the city said in a Wednesday news release.

"We encourage Calgarians to use areas like lawns for snow storage over the cooler months, as it will have the added benefit of providing much-needed moisture in the spring during the thaw."

The city's website notes snow from a public sidewalk or pathway may still be shovelled onto public property, like a road.

In Calgary, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks within 24 hours post-snowfall. The city is tasked with clearing its sidewalks in the same timeframe.

For any residents breaking the snow clearing bylaws, the city will fine the property occupant $250 for a first offence, $500 for a second offence and $750 for a third offence within 12 months.

Any residents who do not shovel their sidewalks will be invoiced for the clearing, with a minimum flat rate of $150 plus GST and an administration fee. The amount is added to the owner's annual property tax if it isn't paid by the invoice due date.

The city said its newly approved winter maintenance policy is meant to reflect the work Calgarians want done during the winter, on roads, sidewalks, pathways and walking and wheeling lanes.

The city says its snow-clearing crews are also already thinking about winter and ready for the first snowfall.

"Snow can happen anytime," Chris Hewitt, manager of mobility maintenance at The City of Calgary, said.

"The crews are ready to respond, and our priority snow response aims to minimize disruptions caused by weather conditions while maintaining high standards of public safety and convenience."

As in years past, crews will focus on clearing Calgary's busiest roads and important pedestrian routes during and for 24 hours after snowfall ends, before moving onto minor roadways and other infrastructure.