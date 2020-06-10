CALGARY -- For the second time during the pandemic, a southeast Calgary McDonald's restaurant is closing its doors because of a staff member who contracted COVID-19.

A statement from the company, released Wednesday, indicated that a worker at the business, located at 20 Riverglen Drive S.E. reported they had tested positive for coronavirus that same day.

As a result of the situation and out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada announced the restaurant would be closed immediately.

"All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on June 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.," the company wrote in a release.

All guests who visited the location on June 6 are being told to consult Alberta Health Service's COVID-19 assessment tool and monitor their symptoms.

The restaurant is expected to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We continue to work with Alberta Health Services to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can."

This is the second time this particular McDonald's restaurant had to close down because of coronavirus.

The first occasion was on March 20.