This home outside Calgary is one of most expensive in Canada

One of the most expensive homes in Canada right now is a sprawling estate in Springbank, just west of Calgary.

Zoocasa featured the property, located on 25102 Lower Springbank Rd., as the fourth most expensive residential property currently listed for sale in Canada.

The home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and offers more than 20,000 square feet of living space, according to Zoocasa's website.

The listing, by Maxwell Capital Realty, says the mansion, listed for $14.3 million, is built on an 18.62-acre escarpment in Rocky View County that offers an excellent view of the mountains to the west and "unparalleled privacy."

"Located just minutes from Stoney Trail West, on the edge of Calgary, this secluded paradise offers the ultimate in luxury living," the listing reads.

In addition to the spacious dining room, landscaped grounds and garage space enough for eight vehicles, the home boasts a gourmet kitchen.

"(It) is a chef’s dream, featuring a Wolf gas range with dual ovens, a built-in refrigerator, a walk-in pantry, an oversized granite island, and custom white oak cabinetry," reads the listing.

(Supplied/Realtor.ca/Maxwell Capital Realty)

Outside, the new owners will be able to enjoy an in-ground pool, southwest-facing decks and a patio, a vast yard and a middle courtyard with a sports space.

An additional building could also be converted into a guest house.

(Supplied/Realtor.ca/Maxwell Capital Realty)

"The property has undergone millions of dollars in recent landscaping, with paved and natural pathways, waterfall features, and hidden sitting areas," the listing says.

"Two security gates, fencing, and surveillance cameras ensure your privacy and security."

(Supplied/Realtor.ca/Maxwell Capital Realty)

Zoocasa says the three most expensive homes for sale in Canada right now are an $18-million home in Hamilton, a 5,000-square-foot condo in downtown Toronto listed for $23.5 million and a home on Vancouver's Belmont Avenue listed for $28.8 million.