’This is a good building’: Springsteen says so long to Saddledome during Calgary concert finale

The Boss had a few warm words for the Saddledome Saturday night right before signing off on a two-and-a-half hour concert that left around 19,000 fans wondering how a 75-year-old superstar can still be firing on all cylinders at this stage of his career.

Sporting an acoustic guitar, Springsteen shared an anecdote with the crowd prior to wrapping up the show with a solo version of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”

“This is a good building,” Springsteen said. “We came into town and the fella driving me said they’re gonna tear it down.

“That happens to a lot of good old buildings,” he added, “but they’ve got a lot of soul and feeling in them -- and Calgary was on fire tonight!”

Springsteen's last Saddledome appearance was in 2003.

Musical partnership

Friday afternoon, prior to Saturday's concert, E Street band members Stevie Van Zandt and bassist Gary Tallent made an appearance at the National Music Centre, as part of an announcement of a partnership between the National Music Centre and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music that includes travelling music exhibitions and programs.

One of the major partners of this collaboration will be Van Zandt's "Teach Rock" project, which aims to educate new generations on vital art that happens in the two countries.

The longtime E Street Band guitarist told CTV he was impressed by the National Music Centre.

"This place really puts you on the map. We go to a lot of cities, and they don't have music museums. This is a wonderful thing for the city as far as its identity."

The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC)

"For those of us who come and go quickly," added the guitarist, who has been a member of the E Street Band for half a century, "this will stand out."

Springsteen performs at Rogers Centre in Edmonton for the first time on Tuesday night.

With files from CTV's Timm Bruch