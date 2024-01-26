This weekend and early next week will put us well into our two-week warm-up

While sitting on a patio isn't quite in the cards, it seems like a good weekend for a BBQ!

How is that for football Sunday in January?!

It will be gusty at times (gusts out of the west up to 40 km/h) but the chinook winds and a warmer air mass moving in will get us up to 9 C (or higher) this weekend.

A good amount of sunshine on Saturday – especially in the afternoon.

Our best chances to get into the plus double digits are Monday and Tuesday.

We talked about this being a two-week warm stretch, so we should remain above the freezing mark until next Friday. Enjoy the warmth and send your outdoor photos to CalgaryWeatherPics@bellmedia.ca.