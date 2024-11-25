Thomas Rhett to perform at 2025 Cowboys Music Festival

Officials have revealed the first headliner for the 2025 Cowboys Music Festival .

The festival will take place at the Cowboys Calgary tent from July 3 to 13, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede.

The first performer announced is American country singer Thomas Rhett, known for songs like Die a Happy Man, Look What God Gave Her and T-Shirt.

He'll perform on Sunday, July 6.

For more information on the festival, you can visit the Cowboys Music Festival website .