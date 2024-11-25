CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thomas Rhett to perform at 2025 Cowboys Music Festival

    Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
    Share

    Officials have revealed the first headliner for the 2025 Cowboys Music Festival

    The festival will take place at the Cowboys Calgary tent from July 3 to 13, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede. 

    The first performer announced is American country singer Thomas Rhett, known for songs like Die a Happy Man, Look What God Gave Her and T-Shirt.  

    He'll perform on Sunday, July 6. 

    For more information on the festival, you can visit the Cowboys Music Festival website.

    The 2025 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 13.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News