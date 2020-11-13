CALGARY -- With nearly 6,000 students and staff in isolation and COVID case numbers rising in the city, Calgary Catholic School District officials announced Friday all extracurricular activities will be cancelled as of Nov. 16.

About 200 positive cases have been identified in the school district, officials said in a letter to parents, adding the decision will be re-evaluated in "a few weeks."

"We must do everything in our powers to keep students, staff and families safe. It is our hope that this short-term sacrifice will help change the curve," it read.

"As a reminder, as soon as we learn of a COVID-19 positive case, principals work closely with AHS to identify close contacts. Individuals that are identified as close contacts are required to isolate at home and wait for further direction from AHS."

Health officials announced Friday 907 new cases were found out of about 15,000 tests done in the last 24 hours. There are now 240 people in hospital, and 54 of those in ICU.

There are 37 schools in Calgary under a watch status, meaning there are two to five cases, and 23 schools on outbreak status, meaning there are more than five cases.