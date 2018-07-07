There were plenty of pancakes and lots of fun to be had at the 58th Annual Chinook Centre Stampede breakfast, the largest event of its kind in the City of Calgary.

The breakfast included a special area for kids, stage performances and of course lots of food.

The event featured music from Ben Klick, Craig Moritz and The Legend of George Jones featuring Duane Steele and Jacob Payne.

Paige O’Neill, general manager of Chinook Centre, says the event has become a tradition.

“We have breakfast goers who were at the first breakfast and we have new people coming on all the time.”

She says that all the grills at the event are sponsored and the funds raised goes to help the Kids Helping Kids Program at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

O’Neill says they wouldn’t be able to hold the event without the help of volunteers who work the grills, sponsors and the entertainers.

“It’s really a fun family event.”

For the past few years, there have been upwards of 40,000 people who attended the breakfast.