Officials with Parks Canada say that a group of black bears that were found in a rest stop bathroom in Banff National Park last year are now roaming Alberta’s backcountry once more.

The young bear cubs were found on April 1, 2017 at a rest stop near Vermilion Lakes, an area just west of the Town of Banff.

When they were found, there were just three months old and far too young to be away from their mother, but she could not be found despite an extensive search.

Parks Canada then made the decision to transfer the trio to a wildlife facility in Ontario that was properly equipped to handle the animals, with the intention of returning them to the park once they were old enough.

Ontario’s involvement in the situation was controversial because many believed that the bears should have been fostered within the province, but legislation passed in 2010 prevented the rehabilitation from being done locally.

Earlier this year, the Alberta government announced that a new policy was now in place to allow Alberta Fish and Wildlife to work with animal rehabilitation centres so that orphaned cubs could be cared for without leaving the province.

The new rules have already resulted in an orphaned brown black bear, found abandoned by officials in southwestern Alberta, being transferred to a care facility in Cochrane.

Now, Parks Canada says the three black bears from Vermilion Lakes, now a year old, were released in a remote setting in the backcountry.

Officials have extended their thanks to staff members at the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario for their help over the past 15 months.