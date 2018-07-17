A northwest parking lot has been cordoned off after a sinkhole, roughly the length of a Calgary Transit bus, emerged on Tuesday afternoon.

The sinkhole in the short term parking lot of Crowfoot LRT station, on the north side of Crowchild Trail, was reported to 911 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department arrived and secured the lot. Three vehicles remain parked near the sinkhole and cannot be moved. The registered owners of the vehicles have been notified of their predicament and Calgary Transit continues to assess the situation.

Calgary Transit is leading the investigation into the sinkhole and a subcontractor is utilizing special cameras to survey the ground below. There have been no attempts to repair the ground as the exact depth of the sinkhole has not been confirmed.

LRT service and pedestrian traffic have not been affected by the sinkhole.

The short term parking lot, that normally offers a maximum length of stay of four hours, has 30 stalls including several accessible parking stalls.