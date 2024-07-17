Tim Hortons raising funds to send underserved kids to camp for a week

Tim Hortons stores across Canada are raising funds to send kids to camp as part of its annual "Camp Day" campaign.

Locations in Lethbridge took part in the day, including in Heritage.

Proceeds from coffee, bracelets and sock sale are going to the Tim Hortons Camp Foundation.

Camp Day allows youth from underserved communities across the country to go to camp for a week.

Kids can take part in different activities and programs.

Staff at the Heritage location also held a bottle drive and art sale to benefit the foundation.

“The really unique idea that we did here, testing on the west side, is actually selling pieces of art,” said Stefa Pynn, who owns the Heritage location and two other Tim Hortons. “We had the Dr. (Gerald B) Probe School – the Grade 4 students – they actually put together some artwork and we’re just asking for donations, then they get to walk home with a piece of art and all the money is going to the children’s foundation.”

More than 3,000 youth have been sent to camp thanks to Tim Hortons Camp Day.

Donations are open until midnight tonight.