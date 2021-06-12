CALGARY -- Guests to Calaway Park, an amusement park west of the city of Calgary, will need to wear masks and properly physically distance themselves from other visitors this season.

Those are just part of the many health guidelines in place at the facility located just off the Trans-Canada Highway, which opened to the public for the very first day.

Originally, organizers planned to reopen the park on June 5 on an understanding that an exemption, granted by Alberta Health Services a year earlier, was still valid.

Unfortunately, the document had expired and the park had to delay reopening.

Now, all the permits are in order and the park was allowed to finally reopen.

"We are absolutely thrilled," said Bob Williams, the general manager of Calaway Park. "We are celebrating our 40th year in the park's history. It's unfortunate that we are opening our 40th year with COVID but we are just thrilled to be here."

Admission will be capped at one-third the park's fire code capacity and all tickets must be purchased online in advance of any visits.

Membership holders are also told to go online and book a time for entry.