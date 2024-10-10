Toronto man charged after $300K worth of methamphetamine seized at Calgary airport

A Toronto man faces charges after an estimated $300,000 worth of methamphetamine was discovered in his luggage at Calgary International Airport.

On July 2, at around 10:10 a.m., the man arrived in Calgary, where he was believed to be boarding a flight destined for Korea, with a layover in Vancouver.

During the security screening of his checked-in luggage, it was flagged for suspicious content by officers from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

The Canadian Border Services Agency and Calgary police were notified, as officers believed the suitcase contained around 20 kilos of methamphetamine.

The man boarded the flight to Vancouver without his luggage. He was arrested by the RCMP when he arrived at the airport in Vancouver.

The man was then released due to cross-jurisdictional investigative restrictions. Calgary investigators worked with the Public Prosecutions Service of Canada to get a Canada-wide warrant issued for the man’s arrest.

Thursday, Oct. 3, the man was located and arrested by Toronto police officers. He was transported to Calgary on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The 25-year-old Toronto resident was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and exporting methamphetamine.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.