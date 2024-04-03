Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefield Parkway

CALGARY
    Dozens off passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefield Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.

    Mounties from the Lake Louise detachment were called to the highway at around 5 p.m.

    They arrived to find roughly 60 passengers — 48 of which were youth on an international school trip from Tonbridge, U.K. — on the side of the road.

    Emergency crews and Parks Canada took the stranded passengers to The Lodge at Bow Lake, which put them up until another tour bus could be sent.

    The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical, according to RCMP.

