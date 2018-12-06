Officials with the Salvation Army say they have had to cancel volunteer shifts and close a warehouse because the agency’s Christmas donation program has not received enough toys for workers to sort.

The Salvation Army has 7000 kids in the city, under the age of 14, registered for the toy program and officials say they are in desperate need of donations and toys.

“Any donation is welcome, including monetary donations, to help get us where we need to be donations-wise,” Karen Livick, Executive Director for The Salvation Army’s Community Services Calgary. “We get a lot of Calgarians who come out and give back by volunteering and it’s really hard when we can’t keep them busy this time of year.”

The Salvation Army says it has seen less donations in some age groups than others over the years but this year there are no toys coming in at all.

Livick says the organization is aware that buying a toy may not be in everyone’s budget but they are also accepting monetary donations.

“I think it’s a direct result of the economic crisis that we’re seeing and feeling, starting to feel again in Calgary. I mean, we’ve started to feel it for a couple of years but this year, I think, people are a little unsure about their job situation and what’s going to happen in the New Year, so they’re just a little unsure, they’re finding themselves, it a little harder themselves and not being able to buy that extra toy to donate,” said Livick.

Officials say 18,000 toys have been donated so far but that they need about 40,000 to keep up with demand.

Calgarians can drop off new, unwrapped toys until December 15 at:

Any CIR Realty offices

Ricky’s All Day Grills

Marlborough Mall

Westbrook Mall

For more information on the program or to make a donation, click HERE.

Toy Angel Donation Locations 2018 by CTV Calgary on Scribd