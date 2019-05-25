Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke on Saturday because of a vehicle incident, officials report.

DriveBC said on Twitter that the route has been shut down in both directions because of a crash at Woolsey Creek FSR.

CORRECTION - #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident EAST of #RevelstokeBC at Woolsey Creek FSR. Crews are on scene. No detour available. Estimated time of reopening is 3pm. #CanyonHotSprings



Crews are at the scene, but there is no word on any injuries at this time.

The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and more details are expected…