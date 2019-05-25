Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions for major crash
B.C. traffic services say a serious crash has shut down both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke. (Photo: Mark Luft)
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:06PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:57PM MDT
Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke on Saturday because of a vehicle incident, officials report.
DriveBC said on Twitter that the route has been shut down in both directions because of a crash at Woolsey Creek FSR.
Crews are at the scene, but there is no word on any injuries at this time.
The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 p.m.
This is a developing story and more details are expected…