    • Transit-riding Stamps fans will need to call audible Sunday due to Red Line closure

    The City of Calgary is offering a Football Express shuttle service to McMahon Stadium Sunday to replace the C Train, which will be closed for maintenance work. (Photo: X@CalgaryTransit) The City of Calgary is offering a Football Express shuttle service to McMahon Stadium Sunday to replace the C Train, which will be closed for maintenance work. (Photo: X@CalgaryTransit)
    Stamps fans planning to ride the CTrain to McMahon Stadium on Sunday will have to call an audible when it comes to game-time transportation.

    The Red Line will be closed this weekend between City Hall/Bow Valley College station and 39 Avenue.

    Replacement shuttles will be available to get fans to McMahon Stadium

    The city will be doing repair and maintenance projects along the Red Line, including work by the Big Four building, concrete remediation at Erlton/Stampede station, repairs in the Cemetery Hill tunnel, and other projects as time allows.

    The Red Line will reopen early Tuesday morning.

    To see the Football Express shuttle schedule for Sunday, go here. (Scroll down).

