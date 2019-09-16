A 32-year-old man is dead following an incident at the 7th Street CTrain station early Monday afternoon, Calgary police have confirmed.

The incident took place at the CTrain station at 7th Ave and 7th Street SW on the west side of downtown shortly after 3 p.m.

The man, who police say went missing from Foothills Hospital this morning, died around 4:30 p.m. at hospital.

A medical examiner is on scene now. Next of kin are being notified.

C Train service was disrupted for several hours following the incident, but resumed shortly after 7 p.m. Monday evening.