Trial begins in southern Alberta churches' challenge of COVID-19 restrictions
The province's COVID-19 public health measures and other restrictions are at the centre of a civil trial set to begin Thursday morning.
The case stems from a constitutional challenged launched in December 2020 by Rath and Company and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, representing two Alberta churches and three individuals.
They are seeking declarations that Alberta's public health orders are contrary to the Alberta Bill of Rights, unjustifiably limit Charter protected rights and are unlawful.
In December 2020, an Alberta judge dismissed a legal challenged filed by the plaintiffs, including Heights Baptist Church in Medicine Hat and Northside Baptist Church in Calgary, that argued the COVID-19 restrictions violate the Charter of Rights and should not have been imposed.
Lawyers were seeking an injunction to temporarily stay rules that included limits on church capacity and bans on social gatherings or in-person dining.
Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Anne Kirker rejected it, saying the risk of COVID-19 is real and that the public health measures were in the public's best interest.
The trial comes on the heels of the provincial government releasing plans to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 1.
The issue has become contentious with ongoing protests over vaccine mandates and other public health measures taking place near the the Coutts border crossing, in cities across Alberta, and the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa.
The trial is scheduled for 10 days and gets underway Thursday morning.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police move in on Alberta protesters, issue warnings in Ottawa
With the country heading into two straight weeks of Freedom Convoy demonstrations, police attempted to strengthen their message Wednesday with officers coming face-to-face with protesters in Alberta and issuing renewed warnings to those in Ottawa.
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.
Protesters target Ottawa airport as 'Freedom Convoy' occupation reaches 14-day mark
A group of truck convoy protesters made their way to the Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, the latest expansion of the demonstration as it reaches the end of its second week.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 6 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added two more medals on the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Olympics, bringing home a silver and a bronze.
Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann wins silver in women's 5,000
Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has won silver in the women's 5,000 metres, her second medal of the Beijing Olympics.
Body of Italian woman, 70, found sitting in chair 2 years after death
The body of a 70-year-old woman has been found in her house in northern Italy, two years after her death.
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
Liberals propose to expand trucker convoy fundraising probe into study on ideologically-motivated extremism
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed has proposed to expand the House public safety and national security committee's study of the Freedom Convoy's fundraising efforts to include a study on the rise of ideologically-motivated extremism.
'Kenora Dinner Jacket': Keegan Messing skates in flannel to the delight of Canadians
Canada's Keegan Messing competed in the men's free skate final at the Beijing Olympics dressed in red and black flannel to the delight of fellow Canucks, some saying the 30-year-old looked good in his "Kenora Dinner Jacket."
Edmonton
-
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
-
Oilers concede first, again, in 4-1 loss to Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks were great out of the gate against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Fires at Surrey apartment building were intentionally set, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a suspected arson at an apartment building in the city's Guildford area.
-
B.C. announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall
A day after B.C. reported no new COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in weeks, the province announced 18 on Wednesday.
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning home
There are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday and will continue to do so in phases moving forward.
-
N.B. to move to Level 1 of COVID-19 Winter Plan on Feb. 18
New Brunswick will wait 10 more days before moving to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan.
-
Crown finishes presenting evidence in ongoing fatal hit-and-run trial in Cape Breton
The Crown finished presenting its evidence with a seven hour long video statement from the man accused of hitting and killing 10-year-old Talia Forrest in 2019.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing person Kevin 'Bear' Henry found after more than 2 months in Vancouver Island bush
Missing person Kevin "Bear" Henry has been located, after spending months in a wooded area in mid-Vancouver Island.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying off
In October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise
Eighteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including five that occurred in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
-
Ontario NDP and Liberals say criticism of Ford amid truck convoy protests 'not about politics'
As Toronto prepares for another protest and convoy demonstrations in Ottawa reach the two-week mark, Ontario’s opposition parties insist they’re are not playing politics as they speak out against the Premier Doug Ford’s perceived inaction.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont.
A judge is set to deliver his verdict today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
-
Montreal cops who tackled Black man buying milk suspended for a record 30 days without pay
Two Montreal police officers who racially profiled a 54-year-old buying milk in 2017 will be suspended without pay for a month, the police ethics committee has ruled. That punishment is a record, an advocacy group says.
-
Man, 46, shot in garage of his LaSalle home succumbs to injuries
A 46-year-old man has died after being shot in his own garage in LaSalle, police say.
Ottawa
-
Protesters target Ottawa airport as 'Freedom Convoy' occupation reaches 14-day mark
A group of truck convoy protesters made their way to the Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, the latest expansion of the demonstration as it reaches the end of its second week.
-
Ottawa police warn protesters they could be charged for blocking downtown streets
Nearly two weeks into the truckers demonstration in downtown Ottawa, police issued a new warning that anyone blocking city streets could be charged with mischief to property.
-
Here's where you can pick up free COVID-19 rapid tests in Ottawa
Ottawa residents can walk into one of 190 grocery stores and pharmacies in the capital to pick-up a free box of COVID-19 rapid test kits.
Kitchener
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
-
Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.
-
Revised Belmont Village condo proposal proves to be a hot topic
A revised plan for an 11-storey condo development in Kitchener’s Belmont Village district is generating so much public interest, City Hall scheduled two nights to hear feedback.
Saskatoon
-
Lawyer says Sask. businesses can still require proof of COVID-19 vaccine after mandate ends
As Saskatchewan prepares to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Monday, a lawyer says businesses can still require proof of vaccination from employees and members of the public depending on the environment in which they work.
-
'Wild West of weddings': Saskatoon event industry braces for post-COVID-19 restriction boost
Hotels and venues in Saskatchewan were feeling the love Wednesday.
-
Sask. premier says businesses wanting their own proof of COVID-19 vaccination rules should 'consult their lawyer'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is telling businesses that want to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination once the provincial mandate expires to lawyer up.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
-
Ontario man no longer allowed to park commercial van in driveway after neighbour complains
An Ontario man has been parking his work van in his driveway for more than a decade, but after a neighbour complained, he’s been told he has to move it.
-
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 9:30 AM
LIVE AT 9:30 AM | Special meeting called; city council to discuss next steps to deal with truckers protest
A special meeting of Winnipeg's City Council is set to be held this morning to discuss the next steps the city can take to deal with the ongoing truckers protest.
-
Protesters target Ottawa airport as 'Freedom Convoy' occupation reaches 14-day mark
A group of truck convoy protesters made their way to the Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, the latest expansion of the demonstration as it reaches the end of its second week.
-
Manitoba man stalked by lynx while sledding with family
A Manitoba man says he can still feel the adrenaline after coming face-to-face with a lynx that had been stalking him and his family while tobogganing in Northern Manitoba.
Regina
-
Regina city council to make public health order decision on Friday
Regina city council will hold a special meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the provincial government’s changes to its COVID-19 public health order.
-
'It's a foot over the roof': Lampman-area family dealing with excessive snow drifts
A family who farms in southeastern Saskatchewan is experiencing excessive snow drifts that have grown to cover a building and dump trailer on their property.
-
Waitlists at licensed daycares growing as new childcare grants come into effect
Licensed childcare facilities across the city are seeing an increased demand as childcare grants and new subsidies start this month.