Trio of trade shows draw thousands to BMO Centre Saturday

Three Saturday shows at the BMO Centre drew people who love the outdoors into the indoors.

The Calgary Golf Show took over part of the centre courtesy of the Professional Golfers’ Association of Alberta.

It featured an indoor driving range, equipment, clothing and accessories. A long drive competition was open to the public, along with long putt, chipping and closest to the pin challenges.

Organizers said with over 40 vendors, there was something for every fan of the game.

Money was also raised for Kids Cancer Care and the Veteran’s Food Bank.

An indoor driving range at a trade show at the BMO Centre in Calgary on March 16, 2024. (Mathew Knight)

Meantime, the Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show was also on at the BMO Centre. It's Western Canada's largest showcase of the outdoor life.

Over 250 exhibitors were there featuring the latest camping gear, paddle sports, scuba diving and travel destinations.

There were also special guests, like Les Stroud of the hit TV series "Survivorman", along with talks by experts.

Guides and travel agents were there to advise on the best places to visit locally and around the world. The show also featured a 10 thousand dollar travel adventure getaway.

Along with that show was the Alberta Bike Show. Exhibitors for all things cycling were present, along with a demo track for people to test ride bikes, and a jump jam.

Fifty-four vendors kept the roughly 13 thousand attendees busy.

Organizers say the popularity of cycling continues to grow in Alberta, with the proximity of world-class cycling in the rocky mountains.

This is the third year for the event.