CALGARY -- Traffic slowed to a crawl on Calgary’s busiest highway Wednesday after a pickup truck burst into flame.

Fire crews were called to the scene near Peigan Trail at about 2 p.m. following reports of smoke and flames coming from the vehicle.

The driver appeared to be OK and was outside of the vehicle.

The fire was quickly extinguished and an investigator will be attending the scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted for a short time due to scene safety.