CALGARY
Calgary

    • Truck rolls over, disrupting long weekend traffic in Calgary

    A truck rolled over on 17 Avenue near 26 Street S.E. Friday evening. A truck rolled over on 17 Avenue near 26 Street S.E. Friday evening.
    Share

    Traffic on 17 Avenue S.E. was disrupted Friday at rush hour when a five-tonne truck rolled over.

    The incident happened a little before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes along 17 Avenue near 26 Street S.E.

    The incident caused traffic delays but no injuries.

    An investigation into the cause is underway.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin on Friday.

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News