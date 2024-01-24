Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.
Tucker Carlson will be speaking at noon Wednesday at the Telus Convention Centre.
The controversial news host is known for defending white supremacist theory and spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
He left Fox News after a settlement was reached over false election claims.
According to Carlson's itinerary on his website, he will speak before being interviewed by Calgary businessman Brett Wilson and then have a conversation with Smith.
