Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
The Calgary Stampede says the animal was assessed at the scene by a veterinarian, who then made the decision to euthanize it.
Stampede officials did not have any information about what happened, but called it "a highly unusual and unfortunate incident."
"We do everything possible to evolve our programs to minimize risk," an emailed statement read.
Stampede officials also confirmed the death of an outrider horse that was injured during the chuckwagon competition on July 6.
"The nature and severity of the injury was not determined until the animal left the track, at which time medical care was immediately dispatched," said Shannon Greer, communications and media relations manager with the Calgary Stampede in a statement.
The horse, which was a part of Chance Thompson's team, was thoroughly examined and a decision was ultimately made to euthanize the horse.
The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS), which has been in opposition to the Calgary Stampede rodeo events for some time, said the death of the steer illustrates exactly why the competition should end.
In a Tuesday news release, VHS said the incident occurred during Stetson Jorgensen's run during the steer wrestling event.
It said Jorgensen twisted the animal's neck backward and the steer fell to the ground, "remaining stiff and motionless."
The agency also heard about Thompson's outrider horse shortly after the incident took place.
"We did receive an anonymous report from a member of the public who attended the event on Saturday. They said they witnessed the horses collide with a gate after the driver fell out and one of the horses appeared visibly injured," said VHS campaign director Emily Pickett in an email.
"Stampede coverage didn't show the heat in question, but we know that one driver, Kirk Sutherland, received a no time score in that heat."
The VHS said it reached out to the Calgary Stampede about both incidents but has not received a response.
Between 1986, when the VHS began tracking fatalities, and 2023, 105 animals lost their lives in the rodeo and chuckwagon races, the group said.
