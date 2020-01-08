CALGARY -- Flags will be lowered at all provincial and municipal buildings for the rest of this week in Calgary to honour the memories of the victims of the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 in Iran.

All 176 passengers on board the plane lost their lives, including an international student living here in the city as well as a Calgary man who once worked as an engineer for Victoria-based Viking Air.

Arshia Arbabbahrami was a Grade 12 student who attended Western Canadian High School in Calgary for the past three years.

The Calgary Board of Education released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about Arbabbahrami's passing, calling him a "valued member" of the school community.

Officials say the student was returning to Canada after spending time with his family in Iran when the crash took place.

The CBE says any students who wish to leave a note of condolence for Arbabbahrami's family can do so by visiting a memorial table set up at Western Canadian High School's guidance department.

A second Calgarian, Kasra Saati, was also killed when the plane went down.

A company he worked for, Viking Air, says he was a valued member of their team in Calgary from early 2019 to December 2019.

"His loss is deeply felt by everyone who had the opportunity to work with him, and we share our sincere condolences with the Saati family and all those impacted by this tragic event," the company wrote in a release.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi gave his condolences to both of the victims on social media on Wednesday evening.

Among the 63 Canadian lives lost in the Ukraine International Airlines Flight were 2 Calgarians.



Our hearts are heavy as we grieve the loss across the country and in our city with Arshia and Kasra’s families, everyone at Western Canada and at Viking Air. — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 9, 2020

Premier Kenney said 30 of the victims were from Alberta.

"A number of distinguished Albertans were aboard that flight, including professors at the U of A, a doctor, members of their families," he said during a media conference on Wednesday.

The Boeing 737 crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran's airport and witnesses say it was on fire when it slammed into the ground.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he cannot say for certain that the plane was not shot down.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)