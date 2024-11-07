Two Calgary businesses found selling fireworks without proper permits, city says
Two Calgary businesses have been accused of selling consumer fireworks without proper permits.
In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said it found two businesses in violation of bylaws that forbid the display, sale, or offering the sale of consumer fireworks.
The two businesses named by the city are Super Save Cash & Carry, located at 2110, 5850 88 Ave. N.E., and Bombay Spices, located at 125, 920 36 St. N.E.
“Both businesses were observed selling consumer fireworks without the required permits. Under Section 19.4(1), such violations carry a minimum penalty of $500, with a specified penalty of $750,” the city said in a news release.
The enforcement comes after Calgary police reminded residents over the weekend about personal fireworks rules after receiving more than 150 complaints.
Police said that because the fireworks were being fired in proximity to the airport, officials had to consider shutting down an active runway.
“By enforcing these regulations, we aim to reduce fire hazards and ensure that fireworks are handled responsibly and legally,” Michael Briegel, deputy chief of business safety with the City of Calgary, said.
“We urge all businesses to respect these regulations and work with us to keep Calgary safe, especially as demand for fireworks tends to rise around holidays and community events.”
Using, selling, or possessing fireworks or pyrotechnics without a permit from the Calgary Fire Department is illegal and violators can face significant penalties, including:
- Possession of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $500;
- Use of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250; and
- Sale of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250.
Those who wish to report firework use are asked to contact 311.
With files from CTV News Calgary’s Stephen Hunt
