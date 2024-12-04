CALGARY
Calgary

    • Two homes under construction in Cochrane destroyed in fire, officials say

    Viewer Mitch Dunn sent in this video of a home on fire in Cochrane's Rivercrest community on Dec. 3, 2024. (Supplied) Viewer Mitch Dunn sent in this video of a home on fire in Cochrane's Rivercrest community on Dec. 3, 2024. (Supplied)
    Cochrane RCMP say a fire broke out in the town on Tuesday night and fire officials say two homes were destroyed.

    It's believed the blaze broke out in Cochrane's Rivercrest community at about 7:30 p.m.

    The Cochrane Fire Department said two homes were "a total loss" while a third home, which was occupied, was damaged.

    The family escaped safely.

    Officials said the damage to that home was limited to the siding and windows, which will all need to be repaired.

    A fourth home, also under construction, sustained minor damage.

    Residents told CTV News they could see a large column of flames coming from the area and could hear fire trucks heading to the scene.

    No one was injured in the fire.

