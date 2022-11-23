Two injured in southeast Calgary collision; one person in life-threatening condition

A rollover crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Tuesday evening sent two men to hospital – one in life-threatening condition.

The collision occurred at 36 Street and 10 Avenue S.E. shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say it’s unclear what happened leading up to the incident between a white Volkswagon and a green Ford Fiesta.

The Volkswagon is the vehicle that rolled.

The driver of the Volkswagon was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Fiesta was also taken to hospital, in stable condition.

Police say there were passengers in the Volkswagon, but it does not appear any of them were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Fiesta was that vehicle’s lone occupant, police say.

Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours Tuesday evening as the police traffic unit investigated the scene.