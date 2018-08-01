Officials at the scene of a small plane crash in a remote area in Kananaskis say that the bodies of two men have been found in the wreckage of a twin engine aircraft.

Officers from Kananaskis, Cochrane and Canmore were called at about 1:30 p.m. to respond to eyewitness reports of a plane crash in the Rae Glacier area.

They have since located the wreckage of the small aircraft and recovered the bodies of two men.

Authorities with the Royal Canadian Air Force say that a Hercules aircraft was deployed from Winnipeg to help in the search after a distress call was recieved in Trenton, Ontario.

The Transporation Safety Board is aware of the incident and has now taken over the investigation.

Information about the occupants of the plane is being withheld.