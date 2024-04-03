Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman

Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and death of a 29-year-old woman in February.

Officials say Chelsea Davidenas was last seen on Feb. 17 and was reported missing by her family on Feb. 27.

Following an investigation, police believe that Davidenas was lured to a home in the 5600 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. where she was later killed.

Police say her remains have not yet been found, but "a significant amount of physical and digital evidence that has been collected" led them to arrest two men.

Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, are both charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Investigators say the pair were arrested on April 2 and it's believed the two men targeted Davidenas because of her history as a sex worker.

The search for Davidenas' body is ongoing and police are asking for the public's help.

"It is believed that her remains were removed from the residence on Monday, Feb. 20, 2024, and transported in a stolen, dark blue, low-profile, 2001 Honda Civic with white rims to a rural, lightly treed area southeast of Chestermere," police said in a news release.

Officials say they are committed to finding answers for the victim's family and recovering her body.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips