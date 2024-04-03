CALGARY
Calgary

    • Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman

    Chelsea, 29, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 17 and reported missing by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Chelsea, 29, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 17 and reported missing by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
    Share

    Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and death of a 29-year-old woman in February.

    Officials say Chelsea Davidenas was last seen on Feb. 17 and was reported missing by her family on Feb. 27.

    Following an investigation, police believe that Davidenas was lured to a home in the 5600 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. where she was later killed.

    Police say her remains have not yet been found, but "a significant amount of physical and digital evidence that has been collected" led them to arrest two men.

    Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, are both charged with first-degree murder, police said.

    Investigators say the pair were arrested on April 2 and it's believed the two men targeted Davidenas because of her history as a sex worker.

    The search for Davidenas' body is ongoing and police are asking for the public's help.

    "It is believed that her remains were removed from the residence on Monday, Feb. 20, 2024, and transported in a stolen, dark blue, low-profile, 2001 Honda Civic with white rims to a rural, lightly treed area southeast of Chestermere," police said in a news release.

    Officials say they are committed to finding answers for the victim's family and recovering her body.

    Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

     

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News