Two men charged with murder of Calgary woman scheduled to appear in court

Two men accused of killing a Calgary woman and dumping her body outside the city are expected in court on Wednesday.

Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, of Calgary are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chelsea Davidenas, 29.

Police found Davidenas' body in April northeast of Carseland, Alta.

It's believed she was killed after she went missing in February.

Police allege Davidenas was lured by Zwick and Rushton to a home in the 5600 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E.

Davidenas knew both men and was in a previous relationship with Zwick, officials said.

Investigators believe she was targeted because of her history as a sex worker.

According to Alberta Justice, both men have lengthy criminal histories.

Anyone with information on Davidenas' death is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.