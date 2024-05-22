CALGARY
Calgary

    • Two men charged with murder of Calgary woman scheduled to appear in court

    Share

    Two men accused of killing a Calgary woman and dumping her body outside the city are expected in court on Wednesday.

    Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, of Calgary are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chelsea Davidenas, 29.

    Police found Davidenas' body in April northeast of Carseland, Alta.

    It's believed she was killed after she went missing in February.

    Police allege Davidenas was lured by Zwick and Rushton to a home in the 5600 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E.

    Davidenas knew both men and was in a previous relationship with Zwick, officials said.

    Investigators believe she was targeted because of her history as a sex worker.

    According to Alberta Justice, both men have lengthy criminal histories.

    Anyone with information on Davidenas' death is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News