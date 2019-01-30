CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Two men taken to hospital after fall from roof in city’s southeast
Police were called to a residence in the southeast after two men fell from the roof of a home.
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 12:47PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 3:04PM MST
EMS transported two men to hospital from the city's southeast on Wednesday morning after they fell from the roof of a residence.
Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Mount Douglas Close S.E. for reports of a fall at about 8:45 a.m.
EMS officials confirm that two men had been working on the roof of a home in the area when they fell.
A man in his 20s was transported to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries and a second man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police and OHS officials are investigating.