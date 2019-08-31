Drivers headed out to the mountains for the long weekend are in for some trouble after a two-vehicle crash is reportedly backing up traffic just outside Banff National Park.

Fire officials in Canmore were called out to the incident that took place just after 12:30 p.m.

Rescue-1 has responded for a two vehicle #MVC at the Banff National Park gate. Traffic is backed up westbound #Hwy1 into the park. #ABRoads — Canmore Fire Rescue (@CanmoreFireRes) August 31, 2019

There are no details on injuries in the incident and it's not known how long the issue will remain in place.

More to come…