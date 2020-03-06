CALGARY -- Three University of Calgary research teams are adding their expertise to the global fight against COVID-19.

The teams come from three separate disciplines — medicine, public policy and social work — and have received more than $1.6 million in funding from the federal government to explore ways to mitigate the outbreak.

The medical team, led by Dr. Dylan Pillai, will work to develop fast, effective and portable testing that will help health-care workers diagnose patients affected by the virus both in and out of the hospital setting.

Dr. Myles Leslie and his team will examine effectiveness of response and preparedness policies and explore how they are being transmitted and implemented in frontline health-care settings.

The social work team, led by Dr. David Nicholas, will take a look at the impact the outbreak has on pediatric patients with pre-existing conditions and their families.

