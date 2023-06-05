UCP lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia, 42 in Calgary-Glenmore

CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.

Meanwhile, the NDP's victory in Calgary-Glenmore was by 42 votes, not 30.

Both Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Glenmore have been subject to a mandatory recount following last month's provincial election because the winning candidate and runner-up had a difference of 100 votes or fewer.

Both ridings were previously operated by the UCP but saw NDP victories in the May 29 election.

In Calgary-Glenmore, the UCP's Whitney Issik lost her seat by 30 votes to the NDP's Nagwan Al-Guneid.

In Calgary-Acadia, the UCP's Tyler Shandro received seven fewer votes than the NDP's Diana Batten.

On Monday, CTV News learned the results of the recount have solidified both NDP wins.

"I’m excited to be joining the largest Opposition caucus in history to be a voice for public health care in Alberta, affordability for families and a strong economy," said Batten, a registered nurse and former research scientist.

Al-Guneid, meanwhile, said she is committed to being a voice for Calgary and the city's energy sector.

"I’m deeply honoured by the trust the people of our community have placed in me and our party."

Elections Alberta says the official results of the election will be released at 10 a.m. on June 8.

CTV News reached out to UCP for their reaction but they have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Shandro's testimony at his Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing is set to conclude on June 12.

The LSA hearing was supposed to wrap up in January, but the three days scheduled were not enough to hear from all witnesses and sort through several legal issues.

Shandro is facing three allegations that he breached the LSA's code of conduct while he was Alberta's health minister in 2020.