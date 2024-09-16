'Unbelievable': Calgary woman wins $1M Lotto 6-49 prize

CALGARY
    A Calgary woman is one of Canada’s newest millionaires after winning a prize in a July Lotto 6-49 draw.

    Josephine Leduc won a $1-million guaranteed prize on the July 17 Gold Ball draw with number 20760509-01, a white ball.

    When she checked her ticket, she thought she had won $1,000.

    “My husband told me to count the zeroes,” she said. “Unbelievable, it’s just unbelievable.”

    Leduc said she already has some plans for her winnings.

    “We’re going to put aside some money for our child,” she said. “And share some of the money with our family.”

    After that, she said they would look into investing the money and travelling.

    Leduc purchased her ticket at Shell Brooks, located at 550 Cassils Rd. West in Brooks, Alta.

