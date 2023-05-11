United Conservatives promising 25 per cent seniors discount for some services

Alberta seniors will save 25 per cent on many different fees, including camping, under a new campaign promise from the United Conservative Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta seniors will save 25 per cent on many different fees, including camping, under a new campaign promise from the United Conservative Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina